HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 684 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $358.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

