HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,516 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $229.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average of $239.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

