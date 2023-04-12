HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 899.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

