HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 465,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

