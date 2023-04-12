HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.