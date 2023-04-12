HighTower Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

