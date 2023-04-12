HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 529.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,671 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE ETRN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.