HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $202,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 298,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 190,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WES opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

