HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $315,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWM opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

