HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

