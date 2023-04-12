HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

