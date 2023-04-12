HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

NYSE PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $184.03. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

