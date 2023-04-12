HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

