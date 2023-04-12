HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $691,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

