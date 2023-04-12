HighTower Trust Company N.A. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $184.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

