HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $136,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

