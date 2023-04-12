HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $187,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,513 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

