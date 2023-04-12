HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $488,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

