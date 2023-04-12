HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 37,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

CSCO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

