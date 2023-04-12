HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

