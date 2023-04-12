HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

