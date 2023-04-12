HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,929,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,604 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 20,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

