HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

