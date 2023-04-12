HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $55,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.52.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

