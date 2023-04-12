HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 5,822 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

