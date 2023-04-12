HighTower Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,771,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

