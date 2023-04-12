HighTower Trust Company N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock worth $9,062,887. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

