HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 2,145 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.