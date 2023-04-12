HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 2,892 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.