HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 3,823 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

