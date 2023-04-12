HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 718 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $54.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

