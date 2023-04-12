Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.28

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and traded as high as $109.84. Hitachi shares last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 23,205 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.