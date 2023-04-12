Howard G. Welgus Sells 8,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
