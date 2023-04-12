Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.