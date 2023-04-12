HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Financial Analysis

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Meta Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.57 -$70.56 million ($0.28) -11.43 Meta Platforms $116.61 billion 4.75 $23.20 billion $8.58 24.92

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -5.19% -3.94% -3.22% Meta Platforms 19.90% 21.23% 15.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HUYA and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for HUYA and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Meta Platforms 4 6 39 1 2.74

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $217.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats HUYA on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

