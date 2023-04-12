Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.30

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and traded as high as $36.12. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2,580 shares.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

