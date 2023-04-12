Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) versus SFL (NYSE:SFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SFL and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $670.39 million 1.93 $202.77 million $1.59 5.88 Imperial Petroleum $97.02 million 0.43 $29.51 million $0.14 1.54

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 2 0 0 2.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SFL and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

SFL presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given SFL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 30.25% 14.48% 4.15% Imperial Petroleum 30.42% 39.22% 9.88%

Risk and Volatility

SFL has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SFL beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

