Indrani Lall Franchini Sells 3,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Indrani Lall Franchini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

