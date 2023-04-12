Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.