Insider Selling: Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Sells 35,500 Shares of Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Damian Novak sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,802,172 shares in the company, valued at $720,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

Shares of VINE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

