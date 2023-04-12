Insider Selling: Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Major Shareholder Sells 35,500 Shares of Stock

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Damian Novak sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,802,172 shares in the company, valued at $720,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance
Shares of VINE opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile
