Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

