Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.
- On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.
Snowflake Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
