International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,742 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

