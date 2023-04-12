International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 223,598 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7,148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.