International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,184 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.