International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

