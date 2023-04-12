International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1,840.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

