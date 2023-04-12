International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

