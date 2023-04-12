International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $717,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

