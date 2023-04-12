International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $758,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

