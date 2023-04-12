International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 343.49%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.